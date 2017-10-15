Kourtney Kardashian Gives Scott Disick Some ''Tough Love'' Over His Bad Behavior: ''I Don't Want the Kids to See Him Like This''

  • By
  • &

by Brett Malec

Scott Disick's bad behavior won't quit.

In this sneak peek from next week's new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kourtney Kardashian continues to struggle with handling her ex's antics while on vacation with her sisters.

"The girls escape L.A., but Kourtney can't escape Scott," the promo reads.

"I don't want the kids to see him like this," Kourt admits before Khloe Kardashian says, "Tough love."

So where do they go from here? Watch next Sunday to find out!

Watch a brand new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!

