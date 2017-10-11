Anthony J. Causi/ Splash News
Marc Anthony, Jennifer Lopez, and Alex Rodriguez have joined forces to present the special benefit concert telecast One Voice: Somos Live! A Concert for Disaster Relief.
The big event will feature some of the most prominent superstars in Latin Music including Anthony who will be performing live at Miami's Marlins Park stadium, as well as performances from an NBC soundstage in Los Angeles hosted by Lopez and Rodriguez including a star-studded lineup of today's biggest talent from music, TV and film.
The special will air in Spanish simultaneously on Telemundo and Univision beginning at 8 PM ET/PT, and NBC will join in the third hour to broadcast in English at 10 PM PT/ET. This landmark event marks the first time in history that the two leading Spanish-language networks have come together to simulcast programming.
Miami performances include Marc Anthony, Camila, Gente de Zona, Nicky Jam, DJ Khaled, Magic!, Nacho, Prince Royce, Romeo Santos, Alejandro Sanz, and Daddy Yankee. While on the other coast from Los Angeles there will be performances by Jennifer Lopez, Demi Lovato, Maroon 5, Ricky Martin, Gwen Stefani, Stevie Wonder, Chris Martin, Jamie Foxx, Mary J. Blige, Andra Day, Maxwell and Julia Michaels.
There will also be special appearances by Christina Aguilera, Lauren Ash, Bad Bunny, Miguel Cabrera, Chainsmokers, Ciara, Sean "Diddy" Combs, Vin Diesel, Howie Dorough, Kenny "Babyface" Edmonds, E-Flat, Ben Feldman, Bethenny Frankel, Selena Gomez, Seth Green, Derek Hough, Vaness Hudgens, Jose Iglesias, John Leguizamo, Kim Kardashian, Heidi Klum, Vincent Laresca, Gabriel Mann, Esai Morales, Andrea Martin, Mark McKinney, Debra Messing, Motiff, Nas, Tyler Perry, Nicole Richie, Gina Rodriguez, Ruby Rose, Zoe Saldana, Aníbal Sanchez, Nico Santos, Ryan Seacrest, Jada Pinkett Smith, Joan Smalls, Jimmy Smits, Wilmer Valderrama, Sofia Vergara, Marlon Wayans, Jesse Williams, Susan Kelechi Watson and Russell Wilson.
Somos Una Voz, is an alliance of artists created by Lopez and Anthony to aid those in need from the effects of recent natural disasters, One Voice: Somos Live! will help provide food, shelter, medicine, power and communications to the areas affected by the recent unprecedented devastation from natural disasters throughout the southern United States, Mexico, Puerto Rico, and other affected areas in the Caribbean.
Funds raised from the telethon will benefit the following organizations: Feeding America, Save the Children, Unidos for Puerto Rico, United Way and UNICEF.