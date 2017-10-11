The Platinum Life: Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman & More Stars Who Are Married to Music!

These stars know the platinum life well!

In honor of E!'s newest series The Platinum Life, we thought it would be fun to look back at all our favorite celebs who are married to music super stars! Couples like Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake and Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are constantly giving us #CouplesGoals with their harmonious romances.

Let's hit a high note by going through our photo gallery of celebs married to music!

Watch the premiere of The Platinum Life this Sunday at 10 p.m., only on E!

Benji Madden, Cameron Diaz

Noel Vasquez/GC Images

Cameron Diaz & Benji Madden

The actress and the Good Charlotte rocker wed in January 2015, seven months after being introduced by their sister-in-law Nicole Richie.

Eric Johnson, Jessica Simpson, Ashlee Simpson, Evan Ross

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Ashlee Simpson & Evan Ross, Jessica Simpson & Eric Johnson

Ashlee and Evan got engaged in January 2014 and married on Aug. 30, 2014. Jessica and Eric started dating in May 2010 and married in July 2014.

Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake, 2017 Oscars, Academy Awards, Couples

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jessica Biel & Justin Timberlake

The actress and singer, who are parents to son Silas, have been married since 2012.

Caleb Followill, Lily Aldridge, 2016 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Lily Aldridge & Caleb Followill

The super model and Kings of Leon frontman, who now have one child, wed back in 2011.

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West

Splash News

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West

Though they've been friends for over a decade, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star didn't get super serious with the rapper until 2012. They married in Italy in 2014 and now have two kids, daughter North and son Saint.

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Behind The Camera Awards

Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend

The model and singer met on the set of a music video before marrying in 2013.

Keira Knightley, James Righton

INFphoto.com

Keira Knightly & James Righton

The actress and the Klaxons rocker married in May 2013. They now have a daughter named Edie.

Keith Urban & Nicole Kidman, 2017 Emmys, Candids

John Salangsang/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images

Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban

The Aussie actress and Aussie country singer were married in June 2006 a year after meeting. They now have two daughters, Sunday and Faith.

Joel Madden, Nicole Richie

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Republic Records

Nicole Richie & Joel Madden

The longtime lovers had two children, daughter Harlow and son Sparrow, before tying the knot on Dec. 11, 2010.

Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo, Dusty Rose

REX/Shutterstock

Behati Prinsloo & Adam Levine

The model and Maroon 5 frontman wed in 2013. The have one child with another on the way.

Carey Mulligan, Marcus Mumford

Billy Farrell/BFAnyc/Sipa USA

Carey Mulligan & Marcus Mumford

The actress and Mumford & Sons rocker were childhood friends who reconnected as adults and married in 2012.

Pink, Willow Sage Hart, Carey Hart, MTV Video Music Awards 2017

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Pink & Carey Hart

The singer and motocross racer married in 2006 and separated two years later. They reconciled in 2009 and welcomes daughter Willow in 2011.

Katherine Heigl, Josh Kelley

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

Katherine Heigl & Josh Kelly

The former Grey's Anatomy star met her longtime hubby on the set of one of his early music videos.

Carrie Underwood, Bikini, Mike Fisher, Beach

FAMEFLYNET PICTURES

Carrie Underwood & Mike Fisher

The ice hockey star met the singer backstage at one of her concerts in 2008. They wed in 2010 and now have one son.

