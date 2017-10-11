Shantel Jackson of The Platinum Life Reveals What It's Like to Live the VIP Lifestyle: "Every Night Is Different!"
These stars know the platinum life well!
In honor of E!'s newest series The Platinum Life, we thought it would be fun to look back at all our favorite celebs who are married to music super stars! Couples like Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake and Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are constantly giving us #CouplesGoals with their harmonious romances.
Let's hit a high note by going through our photo gallery of celebs married to music!
Noel Vasquez/GC Images
The actress and the Good Charlotte rocker wed in January 2015, seven months after being introduced by their sister-in-law Nicole Richie.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Ashlee and Evan got engaged in January 2014 and married on Aug. 30, 2014. Jessica and Eric started dating in May 2010 and married in July 2014.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The actress and singer, who are parents to son Silas, have been married since 2012.
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
The super model and Kings of Leon frontman, who now have one child, wed back in 2011.
Splash News
Though they've been friends for over a decade, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star didn't get super serious with the rapper until 2012. They married in Italy in 2014 and now have two kids, daughter North and son Saint.
Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images
The model and singer met on the set of a music video before marrying in 2013.
INFphoto.com
The actress and the Klaxons rocker married in May 2013. They now have a daughter named Edie.
John Salangsang/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images
The Aussie actress and Aussie country singer were married in June 2006 a year after meeting. They now have two daughters, Sunday and Faith.
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Republic Records
The longtime lovers had two children, daughter Harlow and son Sparrow, before tying the knot on Dec. 11, 2010.
REX/Shutterstock
The model and Maroon 5 frontman wed in 2013. The have one child with another on the way.
Billy Farrell/BFAnyc/Sipa USA
The actress and Mumford & Sons rocker were childhood friends who reconnected as adults and married in 2012.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
The singer and motocross racer married in 2006 and separated two years later. They reconciled in 2009 and welcomes daughter Willow in 2011.
Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock
The former Grey's Anatomy star met her longtime hubby on the set of one of his early music videos.
FAMEFLYNET PICTURES
The ice hockey star met the singer backstage at one of her concerts in 2008. They wed in 2010 and now have one son.