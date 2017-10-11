Get Ready, Gigi Hadid Is Launching a Makeup Line

To our heart's delight, Gigi Hadidhas teamed with global makeup powerhouse Maybelline to offer you a new way to rock her style.

In an Instagram post, the supermodel revealed epic news to her 36 million followers: Over the course of a year, she has been creating a makeup line, and it's coming to a drugstore near you—get excited.

Whether you're obsessed with beauty or more of an au naturel kind of girl, her photo reveal will make swoon. Wearing an orange and green faux shearling coat, paired with orange-tinted shades, the It Girl sits above a vanity filled with lipsticks, eye shadows and eyeliners that include muted hues, deep neutrals and bright colors. Between the color scheme (burnt oranges, purple, greens and blues) and the butterfly wallpaper, the collection is clearly inspired by the '70s, a decade marked by bold liner, voluminous hair and flesh-toned lips (think: Bianca Jagger, Grace Jones and Farrah Fawcett).