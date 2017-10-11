Jamie Lee Curtis is over hearing the phrase "asking for it."

In a sexual harassment op-ed published on Huffington Post, the actress responds to controversial comments made by designer Donna Karan earlier this week. Amid Harvey Weinstein's sexual assault allegations, Karan gave an interview in which she defended the movie producer and suggested that women might be "asking for it" based on how they "display" or "present" themselves. After receiving backlash, Karan apologized and clarified her comments in a statement to E! News.

"Last night, I was honored at the Cinemoi Fashion Film Awards in Hollywood and while answering a question on the red carpet I made a statement that unfortunately is not representative of how I feel or what I believe. I have spent my life championing women," the statement began.