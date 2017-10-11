Forget another Fast and Furious movie! There's been enough drama between Tyrese Gibson and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson to create a separate spinoff.

In a series of social shade, Gibson surfaced a video of Johnson criticizing his sixth studio album Black Rose, which Gibson released back in 2015.

In the video, Johnson referred to the "new album" as "the biggest piece of dog sh-t that I have ever heard" and claimed everyone agreed with him.

"Everyone is like big piece of dog sh-t. It shouldn't be called Black Rose. It should be called big piece of black dog sh-t. That's what it should be called," Johnson said in part of the video. "Not even the hard dried up dog sh-t for seven days. It's the soft dog sh-t. It's like baby sh-t."

Johnson went on to say that he never wanted to hear the album again

"I'm never going to f--king forgive him for wasting my time," he said in the video. "That is time I will never get back. It's like dog sh-t is in my ear, motherf--ker."

In the video's caption, Gibson wrote, "Haters come in many forms......In my Kanye voice #BlackRose is one of the greatest R&B Soul Albums of all time."