Forget another Fast and Furious movie! There's been enough drama between Tyrese Gibson and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson to create a separate spinoff.
In a series of social shade, Gibson surfaced a video of Johnson criticizing his sixth studio album Black Rose, which Gibson released back in 2015.
In the video, Johnson referred to the "new album" as "the biggest piece of dog sh-t that I have ever heard" and claimed everyone agreed with him.
"Everyone is like big piece of dog sh-t. It shouldn't be called Black Rose. It should be called big piece of black dog sh-t. That's what it should be called," Johnson said in part of the video. "Not even the hard dried up dog sh-t for seven days. It's the soft dog sh-t. It's like baby sh-t."
Johnson went on to say that he never wanted to hear the album again
"I'm never going to f--king forgive him for wasting my time," he said in the video. "That is time I will never get back. It's like dog sh-t is in my ear, motherf--ker."
In the video's caption, Gibson wrote, "Haters come in many forms......In my Kanye voice #BlackRose is one of the greatest R&B Soul Albums of all time."
The feuding between the two co-stars has been intense. In September, The Rock posted a picture of him doing paperwork. Gibson commented on the photo and suggested that Johnson was working on a spinoff movie about his Fast and Furious character Luke Hobbs. The Roman Pearce character seemed frustrated by the move and wrote "We don't fly solo."
"If you move forward with that #Hobbs Movie you will have purposely ignored the heart to heart moment we had in my sprinter," Gibson wrote at the time in a since-deleted comment. "I don't wanna hear from you until you remember what we talked about. I'm on your timeline cause you're not responding to my text messages – #FastFamily is just that a family…….. We don't fly solo."
In another deleted comment, he continued, "I have never and will never have a problem with this major movie star he's my brother. I'm simply trying to reach him cause he won't call me back about this solo #HobbsMovie I want you to shoot it just not right now cause the #Fast9 release date has already been announced and we can't let our loyal fans #FastFamily or our loyal fast and furious FANS down on any level from pushing the date…….. Didn't you see how HUGE #Fast8 was? It's because we announced and KEPT our release date bro."
But the drama didn't end there. After the release date for Fast and Furious 9 was announced, Gibson continued to criticize Johnson.
"#PSA," he began the post, "Congratulations to @TheRock and your brother in law aka 7 bucks producing partner @hhgarcia41 for making the fast and the furious franchise about YOU - And like you, DJ even if they call I will not be deleting this post."
He continued, "Gn folks see you in 2020 April #FastFamily right? Nah..... it's about #TeamDewayne #3yrs will it be worth the wait? #NoShaw just Hobbs will this be another #BayWatch? Guys guys just relax I'm just a passionate film critic."
Even Gibson's wife Samantha Gibson has gotten in on the drama. She defended her hubby in an Instagram post, calling him "bold," "opinionated" and "passionate."
The Rock has yet to publicly respond to Gibson's social posts; however his co-star Vin Diesel has showed him some support. We'll just have to wait and see how this saga ends—hopefully before Fast and Furious 9 hits theaters in April 20, 2020.
