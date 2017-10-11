Are you still there?

Those are the first words Elliot Alderson asks his audience when his narration returns in the season three premiere of Mr. Robot. And considering the last new episode of the his USA Network series aired over a year ago, it's a pretty appropriate question. When the series returns on Wednesday, Oct. 11, we'll finally get some answers as to how Elliot (Rami Malek) survived that gunshot wound, how Darlene (Carly Chaikin) will get out her jam with the FBI, and exactly what Angela's (Portia Doubleday) intentions are anymore. But if you're reading all that and wondering what the heck we're evening talking about, don't worry. You're not alone.

Ahead of tonight's premiere, we've got a primer on everything you need to know about the last two twisty seasons. Study up!