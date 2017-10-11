Despite seeing her Charmed co-star Rose McGowan and other actors speak out against the Harvey Weinstein allegations, Alyssa Milano remained silent. But in a recent post on her website Patriot Not Partisan, the TV host released a statement and attributed her lack of response to her friendship with Weinstein's now-ex Georgina Chapman.

"Even with these strong feelings—not just about Weinstein but about workplace sexism in general—this statement is complicated for me for personal reasons," her post read. "Harvey has a wife, who I have had the privilege of working with for the last 5 years on Project Runway All Stars. Georgina Chapman is my friend. She is one of the most special humans I have ever met."

Note: Chapman recently announced that's she's leaving Weinstein.

"Harvey and Georgina also have two very young children who my children have known their entire lives," her statement continued. "It is because of my love for Georgina, India and Dashiell that I haven't publicly commented on this until now. Please don't confuse my silence for anything other than respect for a dear friend and her beautiful children."