Chip and Joanna Gaines Open Up About Why They're Leaving HGTV

Ending their HGTV show Fixer Upper was not an easy decision for Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines.
The couple had announced on September 26 that season five would be the last for the series. In an interview with People that was published on Wednesday, the Gaineses opened up about moving on and also debunked rumors about their marriage again.
"We gave everything we had to this show — the beautiful homes and those sweet families—but this just felt like the right time to catch our breath for a bit," said Joanna, 39.
In their initial announcement, she and Chip, 42, had said, "Our plan is to take this time to shore up and strengthen the spots that are weak, rest the places that are tired and give lots of love and attention to both our family and our businesses."
People said the couple had noticed their kids—Drake, 12, Ella, 11, Duke, 9, and Emmie Kay, 7—were tiring of the busy Fixer Upper production schedule; The Gaineses film 11 months out of the year while also maintaining their businesses, including their Magnolia Market store.
"They would ask, 'Mom and Dad, do you guys have to film again today? When is this going to be over?" Chip told the magazine.
"The kids were so young when we started," Joanna added. "Fast-forward to today and our oldest is almost a teenager — they're all growing up so quickly."
News of Fixer Upper ending comes following more than five months after a report suggested Joanna planned on leaving the show. She said at the time, "You can't believe everything you read."
The news also comes amid months of rumors of marital strife between Joanna and Chip, who wed 14 years ago. They had denied the rumors in a Today show interview last month and People said the pair had said again the rumors are false.
"Regardless of what the future holds, we are hopeful for what God has for us and our family in this next season," Joanna said.