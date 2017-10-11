Terence Patrick/CBS via Getty Images
It's time to kick off film award season!
First up is the 2017 Hollywood Film Awards. The 21st annual award show will take place Nov. 7 at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in L.A. It was announced in September that James Cordon will be back as the host for the event for his third consecutive year.
This year's ceremony is set to benefit the Motion Picture & Television Fund, which supports the entertainment community's health and human service needs.
Today, Dick Clark Productions announced that this year's nominees will include Mary J. Blige, Timothée Chalamet and the I, Tonya cast (Margot Robbie, Allison Janney, Sebastian Stan and Paul Walter Hauser).
Fred Duval/FilmMagic
Blige, the Grammy-award winning singer, songwriter, actress and philanthropist, will receive the Hollywood Breakout Performance Actress Award for her most recent work in Mudbound.
The film deals with the struggles of returning to life after war, working hard labor in rural America, and dealing the racial injustice that plagued the nation in the '50s.
Chalamet, an up-and-coming actor, will be recognized for his work in Call Me by Your Name.
The film is set in dreamy 1983 Italy, where the son of a professor falls for a graduate student staying with them for the summer.
Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Hamptons International Film Festival
I, Tonya has plenty of buzz already, featuring a stacked cast to honor the professional and personal struggles of famous U.S. skater Tonya Harding in a darkly comedic piece.
In the past, more than 120 HFA honorees have gone on to receive Oscar nominations.
More additional honorees will be announced in the coming weeks.