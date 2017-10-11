The fallout continues.

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) announced Wednesday that it "has informed" Harvey Weinstein that his membership has been suspended, effective immediately.

"Whilst BAFTA has previously been a beneficiary of Mr. Weinstein's support for its charitable work, it considers the reported alleged behavior completely unacceptable and incompatible with BAFTA's values. This has led to Mr. Weinstein's suspension, and it will be followed by a formal process as laid out in BAFTA's constitution," a spokesperson said in a statement. "We hope this announcement sends a clear message that such behavior has absolutely no place in our industry. BAFTA will continue to work with the film, games and television industries to improve access to rewarding and fulfilling careers in safe, professional working environments."

Weinstein has not commented on his suspension.