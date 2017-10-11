Can Olivia Benson ever find happiness? Not while Brooke Shields is on Law & Order: SVU, it seems. Warning, Law & Order: SVU spoilers follow.

"I'm Sheila Porter. Noah's grandmother," Shields said in character when she made her Law & Order: SVU debut on the Wednesday, Oct. 11 episode. Yes, Ellie Porter, Noah's birth mother, lied about her parents. Her mother is alive and well—and on Olivia Benson's doorstep.

Brooke Shields made her Law & Order: SVU debut as Sheila Porter, Noah's biological grandmother, on the Wednesday, Oct. 11 episode and it seems like she's ready to rip apart Benson's (Mariska Hargitay) family.