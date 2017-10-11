"Of these 16 executives and assistants who talked to me, over and over again I heard from them, 'We feel a profound sense of guilt about what we saw and our silence about it for years,'" he described to Rachel Maddow on her eponymous MSNBC show Tuesday night. "A female employee who said she was asked to serve as—she used the term a honey pot—in meetings, meaning she would be present to reassure some of these young women who were being brought in that this was professional and then would be asked to leave the hotel room or other room."

"I talked to multiple, multiple employees who said we saw fear in these women's eyes. That is something that haunted a lot of these people," Farrow continued to Maddow. "None of them quit as a result—I think that haunted them, too, and you know even still to this day some of them spoke only and honestly, so this is tough issue."