When you're on The Real Housewives of New Jersey and learning how to swim, of course you get the hunkiest swimming lessons instructor ever. At least that's what happens for Teresa Giudice on The Real Housewives of New Jersey.
In the episode airing tonight, "Let Them Eat Cake," Tre meets Lee for some lessons in the pool. "I can swim, like at my own place," she tells him. Lee looks like Thor. Yes, there's a man bun, tattoos and ripped body involved here.
"I'm not usually into blondes, but you can't really get passed the pecs," Melissa Gorga says in the preview above.
Yes, Melissa and Danielle Staub seem to be enjoying Lee more than Teresa. Just look at them watching the two in the pool. "Melissa and I are just going to watch. Even if she starts to drown, he'll save her," Danielle says.
"I have to grab onto his body for dear life because I feel like I'm going to drown, but he's really hot, so I don't mind it at all," Teresa says.
Also in the episode, the rift between Siggy Flicker and Margaret Josephs continues to grow—yes, because of cake. Meanwhile, Siggy and Dolores Catania align themselves against Teresa and Melissa in an argument and Dolores continues to deal with having her ex-husband under the same roof as her family for the first time in years. Look for Joe Gorga to spend more time with his dad.
The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays, 9 p.m. on Bravo.
