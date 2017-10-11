When you're on The Real Housewives of New Jersey and learning how to swim, of course you get the hunkiest swimming lessons instructor ever. At least that's what happens for Teresa Giudice on The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

In the episode airing tonight, "Let Them Eat Cake," Tre meets Lee for some lessons in the pool. "I can swim, like at my own place," she tells him. Lee looks like Thor. Yes, there's a man bun, tattoos and ripped body involved here.

"I'm not usually into blondes, but you can't really get passed the pecs," Melissa Gorga says in the preview above.