Carla Bruni Rates Donald Trump's Physical Appearance

President Donald Trump didn't score well with Carla Bruni.

While appearing on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, the singer-supermodel played a round of "Plead the Fifth"—a game in which Andy Cohen asks three questions and his guests can skip only one. The Bravo host asked Bruni to rate Trump's physical appearance on a scale of one to 10, claiming that Trump had once referred to her as "flat chested" during an interview with Howard Stern.

After thinking it over, Bruni revealed her rating.

"I give him three—just because he's the president," the former first lady of France said. "Otherwise, I give zero."