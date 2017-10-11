Carla Bruni Rates Donald Trump's Physical Appearance

President Donald Trump didn't score well with Carla Bruni.

While appearing on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, the singer-supermodel played a round of "Plead the Fifth"—a game in which Andy Cohen asks three questions and his guests can skip only one. The Bravo host asked Bruni to rate Trump's physical appearance on a scale of one to 10, claiming that Trump had once referred to her as "flat chested" during an interview with Howard Stern.

After thinking it over, Bruni revealed her rating.

"I give him three—just because he's the president," the former first lady of France said. "Otherwise, I give zero."

In addition to asking about Trump's physical appearance, Cohen grilled Bruni on her previous flings, asking which musician was a better kisser: Mick Jagger or Eric Clapton.

"I only actually dated Eric," Bruni said after laughing and clearing her throat. "He's quite a good kisser and has a beard."

When Cohen asked Bruni about her relationship with Jagger, Bruni said she and the Rolling Stones singer were just "good friends."

Furthermore, Cohen asked his guest about the meanest thing a model has ever said or done to her and if someone ever tried to sabotage her. 

"No, not really. We were quite a group," Bruni said about her fellow models. "We were fighting other people then each other. We were in the same boat."

Watch Bruni answer all of Cohen's questions via the video.

(E! and Bravo are part of NBCUniversal)

 

