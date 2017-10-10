Party in the U.S.A. indeed!

Miley Cyrus finally took a seat next to James Corden in his trusty car tonight, and together, they created some beautiful harmonies on some of Miley's biggest hits. They belted "We Can't Stop," "The Climb," "Party in the U.S.A.," "Younger Now," "Wrecking Ball," and "Malibu."

But that car ride was about way more than singing, because Miley took a minute to reflect on her past, her driving skills, her crying skills, and how high on a scale of 1 to 10 she was at various times in her life.

For example, she was a zero during her infamous 2013 VMA performance (because she gets to scared to smoke before shows), and she wasn't high but wished she was the first time she heard her Billy Ray Cyrus hit, "Achy Breaky Heart."

But when she filmed that "Wrecking Ball" video? "10."