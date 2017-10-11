Phelan and Rater reveal that it was a tough job to get ABC to agree to do the musical.

"We had to convince them that it was going to be awesome, so we, on a Saturday, set up like a coffee house on a sound stage with couches, and chairs, and mimosas. And invited a lot of ABC executives, and had Kevin McKidd bring his guitar, and Chandra [Wilson] sang some songs, and Sara sang some songs,"Rater says. "You could just see as people were drinking their mimosas and sitting on their couch, they were sold within five minutes."

Today's episode will also do do a little previewing of this week's episode, which is all about Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) and the surgery to remove her gigantic brain tumor, so you won't want to miss it!