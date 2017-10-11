Remember that time all of Grey Sloan Seattle Grace Mercy West broke out into song?
This week's episode of the Grey's Anatomy web series Post-Op is joined by writers and producers Tony Phelan and Joan Rater. The married couple were writers on Grey's from season two through season 10, and Phelan even directed a few episodes, including the infamous "Song Beneath the Song."
The first three minutes of today's episode take a little trip down memory lane to explore that time in season seven when Arizona and Callie got into a car accident, and Callie hallucinated everyone singing. Whatever your thoughts on musical episodes or that one in particular, there's no denying that it was a standout ep for Sara Ramirez at the very least.
Phelan and Rater reveal that it was a tough job to get ABC to agree to do the musical.
"We had to convince them that it was going to be awesome, so we, on a Saturday, set up like a coffee house on a sound stage with couches, and chairs, and mimosas. And invited a lot of ABC executives, and had Kevin McKidd bring his guitar, and Chandra [Wilson] sang some songs, and Sara sang some songs,"Rater says. "You could just see as people were drinking their mimosas and sitting on their couch, they were sold within five minutes."
Today's episode will also do do a little previewing of this week's episode, which is all about Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) and the surgery to remove her gigantic brain tumor, so you won't want to miss it!
The full episode of Post-Op can be found on ABC.com and the ABC app at 10 a.m. PT, and Grey's Anatomy airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. on ABC.