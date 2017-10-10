He put down the drink and picked up the veggies!
Funnyman Craig Robinson stopped by Harry Connick Jr.'s new talk show Harry to discuss his paranormal new comedy Ghosted and the host couldn't help but notice the comedian's slimmed-down figure.
"I lost a bunch of weight. I lost 50 pounds," he confessed on Wednesday's episode of Harry.
When the singer-turned-host asked how he did shed the weight, the actor credited his new vegan diet and a decision to quit alcohol.
Jemal Countess/Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
"I haven’t been drinking, since January I just put down the alcohol I was going to detox...I had heard, I don’t know how true it is, but I heard you can regenerate your liver in six months. I was like let me see if I can go six months and I just haven't gone back and then working out and I’ve been trying this vegan lifestyle too."
The actor then gushed over his new eating habits, "There are so many great vegan restaurant and dishes. It's much easier than I thought it would be."
A vegan diet means you do not eat meat, fish, or poultry, animal products and by-products such as eggs, dairy products or honey. You also don't wear leather, fur, silk, wool, or use cosmetics and soaps derived from animal products.
So what does Craig miss the most about going vegan? He confessed the crooner: mac and cheese.
Craig's showing off his trimmed down figure every week on his new comedy Ghosted, which follows a skeptical former missing persons detective (Craig) who is forced to work with a firm believer of the paranormal (Adam Scott) on unexplained occurrences.
Ghosted airs on Sundays at 8:30 p.m. ET on FOX.