Enough with those feud rumors! Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Vanessa Lachey are in it to win it.

After Monday's emotional performance on Dancing With the Stars, some viewers likely had no idea that there was any drama brewing between this pair.

In fact, the duo's united front only continued when Maks took to Instagram Tuesday afternoon and expressed more gratitude for his partner.

"Everything I ever want for my partners is literally what @vanessalachey has brought to the dance floor last night. Raw, unapologetic, real emotion expressed through a beautiful dance," he shared on social media. "Yesterday also marked the first time when I completely lost it right before the dance... I rarely cry but this was something different, something I've yet to experience watching someone else's story.

I'm proud of you partner!"

Maks added, "They can say what they want but you're a star and I wouldn't want to be on this rollercoaster with anyone but you! And we have so many more of these moments to share with each other, and everyone else who couldn't stop their tears... #teamBabiesAndBallroom #DWTS#NeverADullMoment."