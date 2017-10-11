Kris Jenner is making some silly tipsy phone calls again!
On Sunday's Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kris and Khloe Kardashian enjoy a day of bonding while wine tasting. Things go off the rails when the buzzed duo decide to prank call a hotel.
"Hello, can I please have Khloe Kardashian's room?" Kris asks become the lady working says they don't have a guest by that name. "Oh that's wild! I think she's under a, I don't know another name. I think it's like Funny Bunny or Fred Flinstone. That's the two that I know she normally goes under."
Kris' second call is to a bakery and she inquires about what pastries Khloe buys there. After an interesting chat about rhubarb, Kris asks the gentleman about a good "toeologist" because her feet hurt.
Believe it or, not man is a total sport throughout the ridiculous call!
Watch the clip to see the debauchery go down.
