Days after The New York Times first published their shocking story exposing Harvey Weinstein's history of alleged sexual misconduct, the Hollywood producer appears to be ready for treatment.
According to TMZ, the 65-year-old flew from Los Angeles to Arizona Wednesday evening to get treatment at an inpatient program. The news comes shortly after we learned Weinstein and his wife Georgina Chapman were separating.
"My heart breaks for all the women who have suffered tremendous pain because of these unforgivable actions," the Marchesa co-founder and designer told People. "I have chosen to leave my husband. Caring for my young children is my first priority and I ask the media for privacy at this time."
Andreas Rentz/Getty Images
Weinstein would also confirm the separation in a statement to E! News. "Over the last week, there has been a lot of pain for my family that I take responsibility for. I sat down with my wife Georgina, who I love more than anything, and we discussed what was best for our family," he explained. "We discussed the possibility of a separation and I encouraged her to do what was in her heart. In the end, she made the decision to separate."
"I understand, I love her and I love our children and hopefully, when I am better, I will be in their lives again," Weinstein concluded. "I support her decision, I am in counseling and perhaps, when I am better, we can rebuild."
Chapman wed Weinstein back in 2007 and the couple has two children together, daughter India Weinstein and son Dashiell Weinstein.
Earlier this week, a slew of actors and actresses spoke out about their experiences with Weinstein and condemned his behavior over the course of multiple decades.
Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow, Asia Argento and more opened up about their harrowing ordeals with the Hollywood exec, while George Clooney, Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep and other stars openly denounced Weinstein.
Weinstein's lawyer initially called the allegations made in the Times article "false and defamatory" while the producer himself released a lengthy statement to media outlets.
"I came of age in the 60's and 70's, when all the rules about behavior and workplaces were different. That was the culture then," he explained. "I have since learned it's not an excuse, in the office—or out of it. To anyone. I realized some time ago that I needed to be a better person and my interactions with the people I work with have changed."
Weinstein continued, "I appreciate the way I've behaved with colleagues in the past has caused a lot of pain, and I sincerely apologize for it. Though I'm trying to do better, I know I have a long way to go. That is my commitment."