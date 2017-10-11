Weinstein would also confirm the separation in a statement to E! News. "Over the last week, there has been a lot of pain for my family that I take responsibility for. I sat down with my wife Georgina, who I love more than anything, and we discussed what was best for our family," he explained. "We discussed the possibility of a separation and I encouraged her to do what was in her heart. In the end, she made the decision to separate."

"I understand, I love her and I love our children and hopefully, when I am better, I will be in their lives again," Weinstein concluded. "I support her decision, I am in counseling and perhaps, when I am better, we can rebuild."

Chapman wed Weinstein back in 2007 and the couple has two children together, daughter India Weinstein and son Dashiell Weinstein.

Earlier this week, a slew of actors and actresses spoke out about their experiences with Weinstein and condemned his behavior over the course of multiple decades.

Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow, Asia Argento and more opened up about their harrowing ordeals with the Hollywood exec, while George Clooney, Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep and other stars openly denounced Weinstein.