The Flash is back, and if you ask us, it's better than ever.

Tonight's premiere brought Barry (Grant Gustin) back from the speed force, but he wasn't quite the same Barry who sacrificed himself to the speed force six months ago—and that's a good thing.

Old Barry was filled with angst and regret and guilt over all the the things he'd done and changed or didn't do and didn't change, and his every move was marked with a gravity that just wasn't any fun anymore. Sure, it was a place that made sense for him to be in after everything he'd been through, but it was getting to the point where something had to give.