Georgina Chapman has had enough.
After staying quiet for several days, the Marchesa designer released a statement where she announced she was leaving husband Harvey Weinstein as he continues to face sexual harassment allegations.
"My heart breaks for all the women who have suffered tremendous pain because of these unforgivable actions," Georgina said in a statement to People. "I have chosen to leave my husband."
She continued, "Caring for my young children is my first priority and I ask the media for privacy at this time."
The couple, who married in 2007, have two children together.
Georgina's announcement comes after the New York Times first went public with their investigation where several women came forward and claimed sexual misconduct allegations against Harvey.
While his lawyer called the allegations in the Times article "false and defamatory," Harvey released his own statement to outlets.
"I came of age in the 60's and 70's, when all the rules about behavior and workplaces were different. That was the culture then," he explained. "I have since learned it's not an excuse, in the office—or out of it. To anyone. I realized some time ago that I needed to be a better person and my interactions with the people I work with have changed."
Harvey continued, "I appreciate the way I've behaved with colleagues in the past has caused a lot of pain, and I sincerely apologize for it. Though I'm trying to do better, I know I have a long way to go. That is my commitment."
When the first allegations surfaced, Harvey expressed that his wife was standing by him.
"She stands 100 percent behind me. Georgina and I have talked about this at length. We went out with Lisa Bloom last night when we knew the article was coming out," he shared with the New York Post. "Georgina will be with Lisa and others kicking my ass to be a better human being and to apologize to people for my bad behavior, to say I'm sorry, and to absolutely mean it." Recently, Lisa announced her resignation as advisor to Harvey.
As Hollywood continues to distance themselves from the famous producer, Harvey is facing consequences for the allegations surrounding him. Most recently, he was fired from The Weinstein Company.