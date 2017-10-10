Georgina Chapman has had enough.

After staying quiet for several days, the Marchesa designer released a statement where she announced she was leaving husband Harvey Weinstein as he continues to face sexual harassment allegations.

"My heart breaks for all the women who have suffered tremendous pain because of these unforgivable actions," Georgina said in a statement to People. "I have chosen to leave my husband."

She continued, "Caring for my young children is my first priority and I ask the media for privacy at this time."

The couple, who married in 2007, have two children together.