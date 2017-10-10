In support of McGowan and his girlfriend Asia Argento, who shared allegations of past encounters with Weinstein in a New Yorker article Tuesday, Bourdain has been tweeting his thoughts on the allegations.

Replying to a tweet on Friday that read "DOZENS of prominent actors and producers gave 'no comment' after Weinstein bombshell," Bourdain replied, "Nauseating, chicken-hearted enablers all."

He then clarified, "I'm not talking about his victims. I'm talking about everyone else who knew and said nothing. Who are still staying silent." He also added, "And to be clear: I'm talking about all the people who knew and said nothing -and those who are STILL staying silent . NOT his victims."