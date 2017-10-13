Khloe adds, "Never known Kourtney to be this giddy ever in my life. I've never known Kourtney to plan anything. It's so cute though to see her this giddy."

As Kourtney nervously wraps her gift, Jonathan tells her, "Just be fun. You're so f--king weird about it."

"I know a little about this guy but I'm not gonna ask a lot of questions because she's super awkward," Khloe adds. "She will like shut down. Don't ask, don't tell policy."

Watch Kourtney get all "giddy" in the clip!