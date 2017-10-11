It's time for dessert!

In a cute sneak peek from tonight's all-new episode of Eric & Jessie, Jessie James Decker and daughter Vivianne Decker get to work whipping up a batch of cookies. However, the playful 3-year-old can't resist sneaking in a few bites of chocolate chips behind her mama's back.

"Vivianne is very mischievous," Jessie admits. "She messes with me and her daddy and her brother all the time."

But Vivi gets disappointed when her mom wisely won't let her taste the cookie batter. "I don't want you to get salmonella, girl," Jessie tells her. The hilariously toddler responds, "But I like salmonella!"

"No, you don't!" Jessie replies. "Trust me."