Lea Michele Reveals Her Beauty Essentials

ESC: Lea Michele

Steve Granitz/WireImage

When you're always in front of the camera, you get very comfortable with makeup. That's why we are always intrigued by the beauty products that celebs love. They rely on them heavily.

To our delight, Lea Michele captured her favorite beauty products in a post on Instagram, just before her performance at Elsie Fest. Labelling her photo "Essentials," The Mayor star shared both makeup and hair products that she deems must-haves, including a foundation brush, lipstick and blow dry pins.

ESC: Lea Michele Instagram

Want to know what the former Glee star carries around? Check out her essentials below!

ESC: Lea Michele Beauty Products

Mirror

Artis Elite Mirror Oval 7, $62

ESC: Lea Michele Beauty Products

Lip & Cheeck Palette

Stila Convertible Color Dual Lip & Cheek Palette in Sunrise Splendor, $15

ESC: Lea Michele Beauty Products

Lipstick

Wander Up Close Kiss Lipstick, $24

ESC: Lea Michele Beauty Products

BeautyBlender

The Original beautyblender, $20

ESC: Lea Michele Beauty Products

Curling Iron

BEACHWAVER PRO 1.25, $199 

ESC: Lea Michele Beauty Products

Blow Dry Clips

Similar: Sephora Hold it together Blow Dry Clips, $10

ESC: Lea Michele Beauty Products

Curl Clips

Similar: Salon Care Metal Double Prong Curl Clips, $7.09

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

