Delilah Rene Luke is known for offering words of wisdom and support on her popular radio show. Now, about a week after her son Zachariah committed suicide, the radio celebrity is hoping to help families once again.
In a new interview with People, Delilah opened up about her son's life, his battle with depression and his recent death to raise awareness among other families who may be at risk.
Delilah described Zachariah, 18, as "wild but so so so sweet."
"He was a faithful friend to the outcast and the troubled," she told People. "Dozens of his friends have written to me and told me he was like a counselor to them."
The radio host even recalled how a mother of one of Zachariah's friends said he "saved her daughter's life when she was battling depression and anorexia, insisting the girl tell her folks and going with her to do that."
In addition, Delilah opened up about some of the personal struggles Zachariah experienced this past year, including a car accident in December 2016 that "traumatized him," as well as a breakup and an illness that caused him to fall behind his senior year.
"When he found out he wouldn't graduate he spiraled into depression, and was honest about it," Delilah said. However, she said she quickly "found him doctors, a fabulous counselor and support group."
Things seemed to be looking up for Zachariah.
"He was doing so well," she told People. "He was looking forward to making up his missed credits, graduating and starting film school. He was fascinated with science fiction and time travel and began to talk about the book A Wrinkle in Time and quantum physics."
Sadly, her son took his life on Oct. 3. Delilah did not disclose to People how her son died; although, she revealed that her son left a letter.
"His goodbye note did not mention sadness, anger, angst or depression," she said, "just a pressing madness about feeling like this world was not his home."
Delilah shared the tragic news in a social media post on Oct. 8.
"My heart is broken beyond repair and I can not fathom how to go on...but I have to believe he is at peace with the Lord and that God will get us through," part of her post read.
She also announced that she would be "absent from the radio and on social media for a time as I grieve and try to process this loss with my family."
This is sadly the second child Delilah has lost. Her son Sammy died in 2012 following complications from sickle cell anemia.
If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).