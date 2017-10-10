George Michael was working on a documentary about his life before his passing.
The legendary singer passed away at the age of 53 on Christmas 2016. Now almost a year after his death, fans are about to get more insight into the life of Michael through his documentary George Michael: Freedom.
On Oct. 21, the 90-minute documentary will air on Showtime and it's described in its trailer as a "film by and about George Michael."
Before the documentary airs later this month, scenes from the film are being revealed in which Michael talked about his career, losing his first love and his mom, and how he hoped to be remembered.
While talking about his life and his legacy in the documentary, Micahel said (via Daily Mail), "I hope people think of me as someone who had some kind of integrity. I hope I'm remembered for that, very unlikely."
He continued, "I think it's all been a waste of time, a waste of effort."
The documentary also shows how Michael was impacted by the deaths of his first love, Brazilian designer Anselmo Feleppa, and his mother Lesley Angold Panayiotou.
At the age of 27, Michael saw Feleppa in the crowd while performing at Rock in Rio. After meeting and falling in love, Feleppa got the flu and it wouldn't go away. He then took an HIV test over Christmas in Los Angeles. "It was the most frightening time of my life," Michael said. "I was terrified of losing him. He was my saviour. Finding a companion at that time in my life changed me."
Michael went on to say, "Then when my mum got cancer, I felt so bloody picked on by God. I took it very badly, very badly indeed. I've never felt that kind of depression."
Feleppa would later tell Michael that he was HIV positive and the singer would then lose Feleppa and his mother within a five-year span, Feleppa passed away in March 1993 and his mother in 1997. Of that time Michael said, "From the day I found out about my partner, to the day I can say I was on the mend from my mother, it was just constant fear. It was either fear of death or fear of the next bereavement."
A trailer for the documentary shows music artists talking about Michael, his life and his legacy. Take a look at the trailer above to get more details about the documentary.
George Michael: Freedom premieres Saturday, Oct 21 at 9 p.m. ET on Showtime.