George Michael was working on a documentary about his life before his passing.

The legendary singer passed away at the age of 53 on Christmas 2016. Now almost a year after his death, fans are about to get more insight into the life of Michael through his documentary George Michael: Freedom.

On Oct. 21, the 90-minute documentary will air on Showtime and it's described in its trailer as a "film by and about George Michael."

Before the documentary airs later this month, scenes from the film are being revealed in which Michael talked about his career, losing his first love and his mom, and how he hoped to be remembered.