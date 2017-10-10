Jessie James Decker Gets Hot and Bothered Watching Eric Decker Do Yard Work on Eric & Jessie

Reminder: Jessie James Deckerhas got one hot husband.

In this sneak peek from tomorrow night's all-new episode of Eric & Jessie, the country singer gets all hot and bothered watching hubby Eric Decker do yard work around the house. She's so distracted by his body she can't concentrate on anything or anyone else! (Girl, we don't blame you.)

"I'm staring at a beautiful man out the window right now," she tells her best friend Jessica over FaceTime between glances out the window.

"I love watching Eric," Jessie confesses. "He has an incredible body. Like, his ass is on fire. He has an amazing six-pack. Just everything is so hot."

Eric Decker Amuses Jessie James Decker With High School Prank

As Jessica continues to talk about the upcoming Kittenish collection, Jessie can't handle the tease anymore and abruptly hangs up the phone on her BFF before going to find her man. "Hey, Eric!" she calls out enthusiastically.

See the hilarious moment in the clip above!

Watch a brand new episode of Eric & Jessie Wednesday at 10 p.m., only on E!

