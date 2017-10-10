Andrew Garfield Says He's Still Emma Stone's "Biggest Fan"

Some love never dies—or so we hope.
Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone were the couple that everyone was rooting for. The two met during the filming of The Amazing Spider-Man, where Andrew played a young Peter Parker and Emma was his love interest Gwen Stacy. They proceeded to date and gave us all relationship goals for four amazing, love-filled years until their amicable split in 2015.
Recently, Andrew has been out promoting his latest film Breathe while Emma has been supporting her new project Battle of the Sexes.
At the Breathe premiere last night, Andrew spoke highly of the film and the true story of Robin and Diana Cavendish it tries to tell. The Cavendishes were a couple in the 1950's who refused to give up hope when Robin fell ill with polio and was paralyzed from the neck down.
When asked about Emma's portrayal of the real life Billie Jean King and if there was any friendly competition between the two, especially since both their films are out right now and are based on true events, Andrew laughed.
"I haven't [seen it] but I'm very excited to," he told E! News. "I'm nothing but supportive and her biggest fan."
Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Sony
The couple was the envy of all, and luckily for fans and shippers, the two didn't stop speaking lovingly of each other after their split. Andrew even gave Emma a standing ovation when she won the Golden Globe for Best Actress in La La Land.
In other words, it doesn't look like their friendship or support of each other is going to end anytime soon.
As for his latest project, Andrew spoke openly about why he was so attracted to the script in the first place.
"I read it and I just balled my eyes out, but it was a happy cry. It was that kind of life-affirming, joyful, life is so short and we're all here for such a short period of time. How do we make the most of this miracle? How do we do it?" he explained to us. "And I think Robin and Diana Cavendish came up with some answer for how to make life meaningful and full of joy and spirit. It was a no-brainer for me to do this."
Breathe is in theaters this Friday.