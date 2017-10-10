When Life Imitates Art: How TV Reacts to Real-World Terror

In a case of epically bad timing, Ryan Murphy and the producers of American Horror Story: Cult have made the decision to amend an episode for the first time in the show's rather graphic history. The scene in question? A deadly mass shooting.(Although, with the alarming frequency that these tragedies continue to occur in the real world, can we really chalk this up to bad timing anymore?)

As Murphy admitted during a New Yorker Fest panel over the weekend, he'd made the decision to edit exactly how much violence is shown on-screen, though he struggled with the best course of action. "Should you air it? Should you not air it? How do you be sensitive? My point of view was I believe I have the right to air it, but I also believe in victims' rights, and I believe that now is probably not the week to have something explosive or incendiary in the culture because someone who was affected might watch that and it could trigger something or make them feel upset. So our decision was to re-edit it and I felt that that was the right move," he said. "Nobody ever talks about victims' rights. That's sort of a weird emotional discussion that's never bridged… But I felt great sympathy for people who were affected, certainly, and family members and loved ones and people who are upset about the way the world is."