With Jack still struggling to deal with his alcoholism and how to keep opening up to Rebecca (Mandy Moore), the couple attempts to reconnect with a date night...that doesn't go so well, after Rebecca tries to get advice from Shelly (aka her eventual husband Miguel's ex-wife) how to reignite the spark in their sex life. (Awkward!)

Rebecca tries to recreate one of their earlier dates, burgers and Billy Joel, but when she makes a move on her husband, she's hurt when he asks her to "slow down." She says it was "silly to plan a thing like this," and is clearly upset. Fortunately, Jack does open up, admitting how hard this has been for him and didn't want the first time they reconnect in that way to happen when he was feeling the way he was feeling.

After they make up, Rebecca tosses their bag of burgers so they can continue talking in the car.