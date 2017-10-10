12 Halloween-Inspired Nail Designs by Celebrity Manicurists

The success of a great Halloween costume is marked by attention to detail. Your nails matter.

Lucky for us, the best manicurists in the business have created works of art that will complement any costume you choose. Whether you've decided to be Cleopatra or you're planning on throwing on Minnie Mouse ears for trick-or-treaters, there's a nail design for you. Plus, everyone will be starring at your hands as your dip into the candy bowl, so you may want to invest in a manicure.

The runway and Instagram are great places to find inspiration. Case in point: Miss Pop's glitter finger design for the Jeremy Scott show. Based on Gigi Hadid's colorful look, your manicure doesn't have to end at your nail beds. Halloween gives you the perfect excuse to think out of the box and stun with epic nail art.