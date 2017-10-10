12 Halloween-Inspired Nail Designs by Celebrity Manicurists

Jennifer Graylock/Getty Images
Jennifer Graylock/Getty Images
The success of a great Halloween costume is marked by attention to detail. Your nails matter.
Lucky for us, the best manicurists in the business have created works of art that will complement any costume you choose. Whether you've decided to be Cleopatra or you're planning on throwing on Minnie Mouse ears for trick-or-treaters, there's a nail design for you. Plus, everyone will be starring at your hands as your dip into the candy bowl, so you may want to invest in a manicure.
The runway and Instagram are great places to find inspiration. Case in point: Miss Pop's glitter finger design for the Jeremy Scott show. Based on Gigi Hadid's colorful look, your manicure doesn't have to end at your nail beds. Halloween gives you the perfect excuse to think out of the box and stun with epic nail art.
If you don't have time to search for a nail design that works for your costume, don't fret, we've curated a list of amazing designs that are sure to inspire. Check out the best Halloween-inspired nail art and the products you need to pull off the look below!
You can't save the world with jagged nails. Miss Pop's design is a lifesaver, whether you're Wonder Woman, Spiderman or Super Girl.
Vinylux Weekly Nail Polish in Wildfire, $5.95
Whether you're the Good Witch of the North or princess, Jennifer Lopez's glam nails, courtesy of Tom Bachik, will set you apart.
Article continues below
Metal Rivets Jewelry Box, $1.53
Grip the wheel with confidence, after you add this incredible design by Alicia Torello. Good news: Once you take your costume off, these nails would make anyone stop and stare.
Salon Effects Nail Polish Strips Check, Please! Limited Edition, $1.25
Article continues below
What says "pop star" more than Jessie J's long, glitter nails? There's a reason why Katy Perry, Khloe Kardashian, Chrissy Teigen, Kerry Washington and Rihanna love Kimmie Kyees.
Luxeffects Nail Color, $9.99
If you're going to be a queen, then you need to give your nails the royal treatment. NY-based nail artist Ayumu Takasawa, who has worked with Madonna, hand painted this golden set. Although it may be challenge for the average nail tech, you're a queen, so they'll certainly have to try.
Article continues below
Nail Polish in Milos, $20
Planning on wearing classic Minnie Mouse ears? Take your costume to the next level with these nails, created by Chelsea King on behalf of Kate Spade.
Article continues below
Using your flower crown on Halloween? Thanks for Tracylee, we're inspired to put the flowers on our nails and fingers!
Natural Nail Polish, $8.63
Stir your cauldron with a beautiful set of nails. Shay Mitchell and Gigi Hadid's manicurist, Mar y Sol Inzerillo, designed this beautiful set for Kelly Clarkson, setting the standard for Halloween nails.
Article continues below
You don't have to overcomplicate things. Any plant-based costume would be even more appealing with these matte green nails, created by Karen Gutierrez, who has done Nicole Kidman, Yara Shahidi and Sofia Vergara's nails.
Nail Lacquer, Suzi, $10
Article continues below
This design by Madeline Poole, Sally Hansen Global Color Ambassador, is both brilliant and simplistic. She uses negative space and bold colors to create this dynamic design that isn't too complicated for your usual nail tech.
Celebrity nail artist Fluery Rose used Poly Gel to create this sparkling sensation. Although the metallic hues within the polka dots make this design unique, you can create a simplified version by painting your nails black, allowing them to dry, then adding dots with a metallic polish.
Article continues below
Salon Chrome, $14.99
Dressing up as an A-lister? Your faux fur and cat-eye glasses need jeweled nails, like these designs from LA-based nail designers, Colvon Nail Salon.
Article continues below
RELATED ARTICLE: Easy Costume Ideas From Our Favorite Fantasy TV Shows
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.