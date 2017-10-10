Gasp! Kim Kardashian Says Selfies Are Officially Over

A world with no selfies? Say it ain't so!

In a promo video for the Keeping Up With the Kardashians social pages, Kim Kardashian drops a bombshell while playing "Would You Rather?" with Khloe Kardashian.

"Would you rather never be able to post a selfie or never be able to Snapchat again?" Khloe asks.

"I would rather never be able to post a selfie again. Take a selfie," Kim tells a shocked Khloe. "I kinda feel like selfies are kind of a few years ago."

GASP!

Khloe goes on, "Would you rather lose another diamond in the ocean or go through another one of those vampire facials?"

Watch the game to see Kim's shocking answer!

Watch a brand new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!

