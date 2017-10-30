Harvey Weinstein Accused of Raping Multiple Women

UPDATE (10/30/17): New allegations of sexual misconduct have surfaced against Harvey Weinstein, stemming back to the '70s.

In a New York Times article published Monday, four more women shared their sexual misconduct stories. Hope Exiner d'Amore shares with the NYT that she was living in Buffalo and working for Wenstein's concert promotion company in the late '70s called Harvey and Corky Productions. Exiner d'Amore says that after a few weeks working there, she took a trip to New York City with Weinstein to meet with people in the film industry. When they got to the hotel, Weinstein allegedly told her there had been a mistake with the reservation and they'd have to share a room. That night, she alleges that Harvey "forcibly performed oral sex and intercourse on her."

Actress Cynthia Burr claims in her interview with the publication that in the late '70s, Weinstein allegedly "forced her to perform oral sex on him" in a hallway. Burr, who was in her early 20s when the alleged incident occurred, tells the NYT, "It was just him and me alone. I was fearful I didn't have the wherewithal to get away."

Ashley Matthau is a dancer who worked on the movie Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights in 2004, a film produced by Weinstein's company Miramax. Matthau claims that Weinstein visited the set in Puerto Rico and allegedly began "pressuring her" to go to his hotel room for a meeting, but she explained she was engaged. Weinstein allegedly later "instructed" her to get into a car and when they were in his hotel room she alleges he "pushed her onto the bed and fondled her breasts." Weinstein then allegedly took off his clothes, straddled Mathau and masturbated on her.

After the incident, Matthau and her attorney John S. West met with Weinstein and his attorney Daniel M. Petrocelli at the Peninsula Beverly Hills. Matthau "agreed to enter into a more than $100,000 settlement." In exchange, Matthau entered a legally binding promise to not speak of the claims. Matthau wanted to speak out about the alleged incident even though she could face legal repercussions. "I want to do my part to help bring this to light so it doesn't happen with other people in Hollywood or anywhere else," she tells the publication. Petrocelli declined to comment to the NYT on the article.

Lacey Dorn, an actress and filmmaker, claims that in 2011 that Weinstein "grabbed between her legs" as she was leaving a Halloween party in New York City.

In response to multiple accusations of misconduct in the NYT article, a spokesperson for Weinstein tells E! News, "Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein."

___________________________

More claims stemming from Harvey Weinstein's alleged sexual misconduct have been uncovered.

Ronan Farrow conducted what he describes as a 10-month investigation for a New Yorker exposé published Tuesday in which multiple actresses and former employees of the disgraced producer came forward with even more decades-long allegations of sexual advances. Three of those women even claim to have been raped by Weinstein.

Though one of the women refused to speak on-the-record, two others were willing to finally go public with the alleged details behind their scarring experiences, which Weinstein later denied in a statement to the publication.