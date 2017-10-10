Mireya Acierto/WireImage
Ben Affleck is no longer standing in Harvey Weinstein's corner.
After Affleck, Russell Crowe, Matt Damon and Leonardo DiCaprio were publicly criticized for staying silent amid allegations of sexual misconduct on Weinstein's behalf, the actor decided Tuesday that it helps no one to stay quiet. (A handful of actors, like Seth Rogen and Mark Ruffalo, were instantly critical of the claims surrounding Weinstein and called him out online.)
"I am saddened and angry that a man who I worked with used his position of power to intimidate, sexually harass and manipulate many women over decades. The additional allegations of assault that I read this morning made me sick. This is completely unacceptable, and I find myself asking what I can do to make sure this doesn't happen to others. We need to do better at protecting our sisters, friends, co-workers and daughters," Affleck wrote on his official Facebook page. "We must support those who come forward, condemn this type of behavior when we see it and help ensure there are more women in positions of power."
Affleck also shared his note via Twitter.
Actors Bradley Cooper, Colin Firth, Ewan McGregor and Brad Pitt have been asked for comment, as have movie directors Quentin Tarantino, Michael Moore and Martin Scorsese.
In the last six days, several prominent actresses—including Rosana Arquette, Ashley Judd, Rose McGowan and Mira Sorvino—have shared stories about Weinstein through interviews with The Hollywood Reporter, The New York Times and The New Yorker, as well as via Twitter.
In a statement last week, Weinstein's attorney, Charles J. Harder, said The New York Times' article by Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey is "saturated with false and defamatory statements." Weinstein later announced plans to sue the newspaper for what he called "reckless reporting." The New York Times stands by Kantor and Twoehy's reporting, a newspaper spokesperson said.
On Monday, Meryl Streep came out swinging against Weinstein in a scathing statement released via her rep, followed by Glenn Close, Jennifer Lawrence and Kate Winslet. Other actresses, including Jessica Chastain and Olivia Wilde, have condemned him via social media. In a telephone interview with The Daily Beast Monday, George Clooney—who has worked with Weinstein on numerous movie projects—called the producer's alleged behavior "indefensible."
Further claims were made against Weinstein Tuesday.
Ronan Farrow published an article in The New Yorker. In separate interviews, three women "told me that Weinstein raped them, allegations that include Weinstein forcibly performing or receiving oral sex and forcing vaginal sex," Farrow wrote. In response to the claims in the article, Weinstein's rep told E! News, "Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein. Mr. Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances. Mr. Weinstein obviously can't speak to anonymous allegations, but with respect to any women who have made allegations on the record, Mr. Weinstein believes that all of these relationships were consensual. Mr. Weinstein has begun counseling, has listened to the community and is pursuing a better path. Mr. Weinstein is hoping that, if he makes enough progress, he will be given a second chance."
Weinstein was terminated from his company Sunday. He has not been charged with any crimes.
