Ivana Trump is sharing her side of the story.

In a newly published memoir, Raising Trump, the first wife of President Donald Trump has divulged stories from her life as a member of the Trump family and mother to his first three children.

From the moment she first saw him unexpectedly inside a Manhattan restaurant to the moment their marriage was over, Ivana chronicles her and Donald's often glamorous, sometimes complicated and overall highly publicized life together through her own memories. Complete with excerpts from their daughter Ivanka Trumpand sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, Ivana invites readers inside her curious world.

Here are some of the juicest revelations—in her own words: