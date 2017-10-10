Late-Night Hosts React to Harvey Weinstein Allegations

After calling for better gun control following the Las Vegas shooting, the late-night talk-show hosts shared their thoughts on Harvey Weinstein.

Stephen Colbert, for instance, referred to the sexual misconduct allegations detailed in a recent New York Times article as "monstrous behavior" and "indefensible." He also reacted to Weinstein's attorneys calling the Hollywood executive "an old dinosaur learning new ways." Weinstein's attorneys have denied the allegations.

"OK, A: That's no excuse. B: Dinosaurs didn't touch themselves in front of the employees. The T-rex's arms were way too short," The Late Show With Stephen Colbert host said.

Colbert also noted that Weinstein's firing occurred around the one-year anniversary of President Donald Trump's leaked Access Hollywood recording in which he talked about grabbing women "by the p--y." The president said Weinstein called his allegations "inappropriate" but said his own Access Hollywood comments were "locker room talk."

"Mr. President, saying "locker room" doesn't excuse it." Colbert said. "That's like Harvey Weinstein saying, "Masturbating in potted plants? That's just greenhouse talk."