Late-Night Hosts React to Harvey Weinstein Allegations

"OK, A: That's no excuse. B: Dinosaurs didn't touch themselves in front of the employees. The T-rex's arms were way too short," The Late Show With Stephen Colbert host said.
Colbert also noted that Weinstein's firing occurred around the one-year anniversary of President Donald Trump's leaked Access Hollywood recording in which he talked about grabbing women "by the p--y." The president said Weinstein called his allegations "inappropriate" but said his own Access Hollywood comments were "locker room talk."
"Mr. President, saying "locker room" doesn't excuse it." Colbert said. "That's like Harvey Weinstein saying, "Masturbating in potted plants? That's just greenhouse talk."
But Colbert wasn't the only one to weigh in on Weinstein. Jimmy Kimmel also came out swinging and discussed a Twitter exchange he had with Trump's son Donald Trump Jr.
The exchange started with the president calling late-night hosts' material "unfunny" and "repetitive," which Kimmel responded to by telling the president to quit his job. The president's son—or "DJTJ" as Kimmel called him—then asked Kimmel about his reaction to the Weinstein allegations, which the host referred to as "disgusting." When Trump Jr. said he looked forward to Kimmel's monologue this week (suggesting it wouldn't be about his father), the host tweeted the video of Trump's Access Hollywood video.
Excellent point Mr. President! You should quit that boring job - I'll let you have my show ALL to yourself #MAGA
"So anyway, note to DJTJ: Next time you're defending your father and you think it's a good idea to draw a comparison between him and a freshly-accused sexual predator? Don't. It doesn't help," the Jimmy Kimmel Live host said.
Still, the host lived up to his end of the Twitter exchange and delivered the following Weinstein joke:
"What's the difference between Harvey Weinstein and the Pillsbury Doughboy?" he asked. "When the Pillsbury Doughboy offers you a roll, he doesn't ask you to watch him take a shower for it."
Seth Meyers also discussed the Weinstein allegations—or rather three of his female writers did. The women shared their reactions to Weinstein's alleged behavior and showed a video of other women on Late Night With Seth Meyers responding to Weinstein's apology—a video that showed many of them spitting out their drinks and popping out their eyeballs after reading the apology.