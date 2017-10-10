Mickey Rourke Gets a Nose Job: "Now I Am Pretty Again"

It looks like Mickey Rourke is pleased with his latest pass at plastic surgery!

The 65-year-old actor took to Instagram yesterday to share a photo of his most recent cosmetic procedure: a nose job.

The post features a shirtless, smiling Rourke—nose bandage and all—shaking hands with his plastic surgeon after the procedure.

"Moments after nose surgery with Dr. Dhir. Now i am "pretty again":(lol)...one more to go," he wrote to his followers. "I don't know what day it is don't even realize operation is over."