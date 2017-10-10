You've gotta love these two!

Los Angeles fans were in for a big surprise Sunday night when BIA and Pharrell Williams joined J Balvin at his sold-out concert. The three joined forces for the first concert performance of "Safari." The Colombian singer and Williams have been friends for a while and we've all been following this bromance since day one.

"It is a blessing anytime I get to work with Pharrell. He has been a great teacher, in music, fashion, my career and more," the singer exclusively tells E! News. "Having him and BIA join me on the recording of 'Safari' was a dream come true, and I'm grateful that we all finally got the chance to perform the song together in concert."