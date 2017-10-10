Jackie Chan's Estranged Daughter Publicly Comes Out as a Lesbian

  • By
  • &

by Madagan Riley |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Sienna Miller

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Dynasty

How The CW's Dynasty Is Reinventing That Old "Catfight" Trope

Gwyneth Paltrow, Harvey Weinstein

Gwyneth Paltrow Claims She Was Sexually Harassed by Harvey Weinstein at Age 22: "I Was Expected to Keep the Secret"

?? #lgbtqai #lgbt #lesbian #androgynous

A post shared by @stolenmilktea on

Etta Ng, Jackie Chan's estranged daughter, came out as a lesbian last week when she posted this photo of her to Instagram in front of a rainbow flag, with the simple caption, "#lgbtqai #lgbt #lesbian #androgynous."

This is the first we're hearing of her in a long time, as Etta tended to stay out of the spotlight for most of her life. The media was very taken with Etta around the time of her birth in 1999, when they dubbed her "Little Dragon Girl." Jackie had an affair with Elaine Ng, a beauty and pageant queen in the late '90s, which ended before Etta's birth. Since then, Etta and her mother have lived fairly private lives in Hong Kong.

Read

Jackie Chan Brings Panda Bears as His Dates to the 2017 Oscars: My Two Baby Boys

I am in awe at the amount of support and love poured my way. I am speechless at how followers went to my Girlfriend @andiautumn and my account to show us both so much positivity. People all over the world have been rooting us on as Hong Kong media continues to mock. I?ve grown up in a world of negativity and close mindedness but I am at that point where I realise that I can use my experience to tell my truths and help others just like me. Thankfully I?ve grown since the days I was powerless and uncertain what the world has for me. Thank you for the enormous outpour of love and acceptance. ???????????? ????????????????????????????? @andiautumn ?instagram??????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????? #lgbt #androgynous #lgbtqai #loveislove #lovewins #lovealwayswins #lesbian #love #support #?? #androgynous #queer #gay #gaygram #loveyourself #advocacy

A post shared by @stolenmilktea on

Etta revealed that not only is she a lesbian, but also she is in a committed relationship with social media influencer Andi Autumn. A few days after her original post, Etta followed up with another picture to thank everyone for their support and encouragement.

Jackie hasn't commented on his daughter's sexuality, and most likely will not in the future—even though he's in the midst of promoting The Foreigner (in theaters Friday). In 2015, Etta clarified that the two were and have always been estranged, saying, "He is my biological father but he is not in my life. He never existed in my life. I will never regard him as a father."

Luckily, there are no hard feelings now that Etta has matured. "I am not angry with my father, and have never wished to see him," she said. "As long as I have my mother with me, I don't need my father."

Etta's girlfriend also took to Instagram to share her feelings of gratitude. The two looked very much in love in a sweet embrace.

Fingers crossed fans will get to see more loving pictures in the future.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Jackie Chan , LGBT , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.