Etta Ng, Jackie Chan's estranged daughter, came out as a lesbian last week when she posted this photo of her to Instagram in front of a rainbow flag, with the simple caption, "#lgbtqai #lgbt #lesbian #androgynous."

This is the first we're hearing of her in a long time, as Etta tended to stay out of the spotlight for most of her life. The media was very taken with Etta around the time of her birth in 1999, when they dubbed her "Little Dragon Girl." Jackie had an affair with Elaine Ng, a beauty and pageant queen in the late '90s, which ended before Etta's birth. Since then, Etta and her mother have lived fairly private lives in Hong Kong.