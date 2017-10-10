As is the case with both books, the narrative is told from Grey's point of view. "The inside of Christian Grey's head is a fascinating place to be," James said in a statement. "In Grey we got the first glimpse of what makes Christian tick, but in Darker we go deeper, into his most painful memories and the encounters that made him the damaged, demanding man Ana falls in love with. Writing this novel has been a journey of discovery, and I hope readers will find what I've learned as compelling as I did. Finally, it's always a joy to work with the great team at Vintage."

The author gave loyal followers a sneak peek at some copy last year when she shared a photo of two pages on Facebook. In James' signature style, she chronicled her male protagonist as he sat in a car, anxiously waiting for his famous flame to come out of work and meet him. "I know you're anxiously awaiting the trailer, and that's happening... soon," James wrote, referring to the Fifty Shades Darker film that released early this year. "In the meantime, in honour of Ana's birthday, there's this."