Kate Middleton just made her first public appearance since announcing her third pregnancy. The Duchess of Cambridge attended a reception at St. James Palace in honor of World Mental Health Day along with Prince William and Prince Harry.

Kate has remained out of the public eye since August when she visited the White Garden to mark the 20th anniversary of the death of Princess Diana. The mother of two suffers from Hyperemesis Gravidarum, a severe form of morning sickness, that has caused her to miss events, including her son Prince George's first day of school.

"The Duchess' condition is improving but she's still suffering from Hyperemesis Gravidarum," a royal aide said. "She's delighted to be here tonight."

Although Kate is reportedly less than 12 weeks pregnant, a tiny baby bump could be spotted.