What happens when you put several Real Housewives on a boat in Mexico with an open bar? One of the most iconic Housewives happenings—ever. Thank you Stephanie Hollman.
The Real Housewives of Dallas ladies went south of the border for a trip of drunken antics and screaming matches, making one of the best Housewives seasons in a while, and delivered this gem of a moment above. Stephanie has fallen and she can't get up for fear of puking.
"She's had five tequila shots," Cary Deuber said in a confessional. "She's f—ked."
Stephanie does get up eventually, pukes, and in doing so prompts a chain of puking Housewives.
"You would think we were in a f—king hurricane," Brandi Redmond said. And after Stephanie gets herself to the side of the boat, Brandi gets more tequila for herself!
"I normally don't do well in boats, especially on choppy water," Stephanie wrote in her blog. "Add a few drinks to the mix, and I am done! I thought that if I sat on the floor and didn't have to watch the waves, it might help. But once I sat down, I couldn't get up. Then when I felt everything coming up, I pushed myself to the side of the boat. Ugh, it was awful. Hands down, that was the worst boat ride I'd ever been on."
It may have been the worst boat ride of Stephanie's life, but it was certainly one of the funniest Housewives moments. Thank you, Stephanie!
The Real Housewives of Dallas airs Mondays, 10 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)