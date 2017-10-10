What happens when you put several Real Housewives on a boat in Mexico with an open bar? One of the most iconic Housewives happenings—ever. Thank you Stephanie Hollman.

The Real Housewives of Dallas ladies went south of the border for a trip of drunken antics and screaming matches, making one of the best Housewives seasons in a while, and delivered this gem of a moment above. Stephanie has fallen and she can't get up for fear of puking.

"She's had five tequila shots," Cary Deuber said in a confessional. "She's f—ked."