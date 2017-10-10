Until The New York Times published its bombshell exposé late last week, the actress had enjoyed a positive working relationship with Weinstein. At the 2013 Golden Globes, for example, she joked about his famous temper, saying in her acceptance speech, "Harvey, thank you for killing whoever you had to kill to get me up here today." And after she forgot to thank him in her 2013 Oscars speech, she issued a statement expressing her gratitude. "Harvey Weinstein: You championed this movie and its story from early days," she said. "Your passion and unyielding support gave this film the opportunity to thrive and touch so many people."

Later that year, while co-presenting at the 24th Annual GLAAD Media Awards, Lawrence congratulated Weinstein on the birth of his son. "Harvey gave us just what we needed—another him," she joked. "If he's anything like his dad, he's going to be relentless, passionate, and just about the best mentor an aspiring actor could ever hope for." Weinstein replied, "Thank you, Jen—but you can stop kissing up to me for forgetting to thank me at the Oscars."