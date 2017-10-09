At the event, Karan was asked to weigh in on the scandal just hours after The Weinstein Company released a statement saying that it had terminated the co-founder of Miramax, effective immediately.

The 69-year-old said, "I think we have to look at ourselves. Obviously, the treatment of women all over the world is something that has always had to be identified. Certainly in the country of Haiti where I work, in Africa, in the developing world, it's been a hard time for women."

She continued, "To see it here in our own country is very difficult, but I also think how do we display ourselves? How do we present ourselves as women? What are we asking? Are we asking for it by presenting all the sensuality and all the sexuality?"

The mother of two said, "And what are we throwing out to our children today about how to dance and how to perform and what to wear? How much should they show?"

The fashion icon certainly may get some more Internet trouble when she continued, "You look at everything all over the world today and how women are dressing and what they are asking by just presenting themselves the way they do. What are they asking for? Trouble."

In the interview, she also called Weinstein and his wife, Marchesa designer Georgina Chapman, "wonderful people."