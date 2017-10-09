Talk about a secret weapon!
Property Brothers fans were in for the ultimate surprise during Dancing With the Stars on Monday night, when Jonathan Scott joined in on twin brother Drew Scott's performance with his professional partner, Emma Slater.
Monday night's theme was "Most Memorable Year," with Drew, 39, choosing 2007, as it was the year he realized he could combine his two passions, TV and real estate, to achieve success after struggling for so long to make it as an actor.
"Seeing Drew, my identical twin brother, struggling, it was heartbreaking," Jonathan said in the package. "His spirit was just beaten and broken."
Of course, we all know how their story ends: With a bunch of successful HGTV shows!
Still, no one was expecting Jonathan to perform alongside Drew and Emma during their jive to "Don't Stop me Now."
Taking #twinning to new levels on @DancingABC tonight! Go vote for #TeamHotProperty at https://t.co/AFYkFJBR7E or call 1-800-868-3404! #DWTS pic.twitter.com/g1i5ZQqki0— Jonathan Scott (@MrSilverScott) October 10, 2017
And the Property Brothers surprise worked, as head judge Len Goodman said it was Drew's best performance yet. "You're on a roll, that was twice as much fun, twice the energy," he gushed.
"I thought I was hallucinating. It's a bit early in the season for a threesome, don't you think?" judge Bruno Tonioli said. "What was going on here? But you kept it together in the three-way, you really did. It was a full-on jive with a feel-good factor."
"That was the most stressful thing I've ever done in my life," Jonathan admitted after the performance, with co-host Erin Andrews revealing that he was actually offered a spot on the season 25 cast list, and seems to have turned the offer down.
"You should've accepted our invitation to be on the show," she said. "You missed your calling!"
The trio's performance earned a 24 out of 30 points from the judges.
DWTS airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.