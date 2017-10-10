Did she see this coming? 'Cause we did.

Raven's Home is officially coming back for a second season! Disney Channel announced on Tuesday that the network had renewed the That's So Raven follow-up series for another season, with production set to resume in Hollywood in November. Raven-Symoné reprises her role as Raven Baxter on the show, and also serves as an executive producer.

"We are incredibly proud of our first season and the fact that Raven has returned home to Disney Channel in a very big way," Adam Bonnett, executive vice president, Original Programming, Disney Channels Worldwide, said in a statement. "The entire cast and crew have delivered a classic family sitcom that kids and families will be watching for many years to come."