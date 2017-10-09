Anyone else still crying?

No, not just over Dancing With the Stars' latest elimination, but because of all of the emotional stories the season 25 celebrities told as part of this week's "Most Memorable Year" theme aka the make everyone at E! News cry for two hours non-stop. And cry we did, again and again, as Jordan Fisher received the first 10s of the season after telling the story of his adoption, and Lindsey Stirling paid a stunning tribute to her late father.

It was an incredible night, and sadly, we had to say goodbye to another couple by episode's end. In the fourth week of the competition, Derek Fisher and Sharna Burgess were eliminated, with Nick Lachey and Peta Murgatroyd landing in the bottom two.

Here's a rundown of the night's performances: